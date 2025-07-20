Beale captains First Nations & Pasifika XV against Lions

BRISBANE :Kurtley Beale will get his chance to face the British & Irish Lions on a second tour after being named captain of the First Nations & Pasifika XV team for Tuesday's clash in Melbourne.

The 95-cap flyhalf, who famously slipped while taking a potentially match-winning penalty in the first test against the Lions in 2013, was robbed of the chance of facing the tourists for Western Force last month by a hamstring injury.

The 36-year-old, one of only 15 indigenous Australians to have represented the Wallabies, has recovered sufficiently to lead a strong backline at Dockland's Stadium.

"Kurtley is the most experienced player in the squad and was the natural selection for captain," coach Toutai Kefu said in a news release.

"He is an extremely talented footballer and has been there and done it on the big stage."

Beale is one of six indigenous players in the line-up with the rest of the matchday squad made up of players with Pacific islands heritage.

Tongan-born prop Taniela Tupou and Fijian-born winger Filipo Daugunu were released from the Wallabies squad for the match and will have a chance to show coach Joe Schmidt that they should be in the reckoning for the second and third tests.

Tuaina Taii Tualima, Charlie Gamble and Seru Uru make up a formidable back row, while former Wallabies Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Darcy Swain will feel they have a point to prove to Schmidt when they link up in the second row.

Former Australia loose forward Pete Samu was prevented from playing by Lions management because he did not fulfil the stipulation in the tour agreement that all players should have featured in Super Rugby this season.

Kefu, who helped the Wallabies beat the Lions 2-1 in the 2001 test series, nonetheless felt he had selected a side that could hand the tourists their first defeat in Australia on this tour.

"The team has a really nice feel to it, with a blend of not only youth and experience, but also cultures," the World Cup winner said.

"The Lions have shown how strong they are on this tour. No matter who plays, they will be very hard to beat, but we're not here to make up the numbers.

"We want to win this game and make history."

The Lions, who beat Australia in the first test in Brisbane on Saturday, will name their team on Monday.

Team: 15–Andy Muirhead, 14–Triston Reilly, 13–Lalakai Foketi, 12–David Feliuai, 11–Filipo Daugunu, 10–Kurtley Beale, 9–Kalani Thomas, 8–Tuaina Taii Tualima, 7–Charlie Gamble, 6–Seru Uru, 5–Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4–Darcy Swain, 3–Taniela Tupou, 2–Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1–Lington Ieli

Replacements: 16–Richie Asiata, 17–Marley Pearce, 18–Mesake Doge, 19–Mesake Vocevoce, 20–Rob Leota, 21–Harrison Goddard, 22–Jack Debreczeni, 23–Jarrah McLeod