Bednarek labels Lyles 'unsportsmanlike' after post-200m scuffle

American sprinter Kenny Bednarek labelled Noah Lyles "unsportsmanlike" after their heated 200 metres showdown at the USA Track & Field Championships almost led to blows on Sunday.

Lyles, the three-times world champion in the event, stormed past Bednarek to win in a world leading 19.63 seconds, turning his head to stare down Bednarek as they crossed the line.

Bednarek shoved Lyles in the back before the two exchanged what looked like heated words.

"Noah's going to be Noah. If he wants to stare me down, that's fine," Bednarek told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The summary is, don't do that to me. I don't do any of that stuff. It's not good character right there. That's pretty much it. At the end of the day, he won the race. I've got to give him props. He was the better man today.

"What he said didn't matter, it's just what he did," Bednarek added. "Unsportsmanlike (expletive), and I don't deal with that. It's a respect factor. He's fresh. Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that's all I can say. Next time we line up, I'm going to win. That's all that matters."

Sunday's final set the stage for what is sure to be a fiery rematch when the two race again at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Both have also qualified in the 100m, with Lyles also the reigning world champion in that event.

After Bednarek's shove, Lyles turned around and raised his arms to his U.S. rival and bounced up and down like a fighter. Their anger spilled into their trackside interview with NBC.

"I tell ya, if you've got a problem, I expect a call," Bednarek said.

Lyles replied: "You know what, you're right. You´re right. Let´s talk after this."

When asked later about the scuffle, Lyles said: "On coach's orders, no comment."