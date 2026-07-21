Begay named recipient of PGA Tour's Payne Stewart Award

July 20 : Notah Begay III, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour whose foundation supports Native American youth and their communities, was named the 2026 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award on Monday.

The honour is given annually to a player sharing the late Stewart's values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

“Payne Stewart represented the very best of our game, not only in how he competed, but in how he lived his life and gave back to others. To be associated with his legacy is truly special," Begay, the only full-blooded Native American to play on the PGA Tour, said in a press release.

"Golf has given me a platform to serve, and I’ve always believed it’s our responsibility to use that platform to uplift others, especially the next generation. This recognition allows me to make a meaningful impact in the communities I’ve had the privilege to represent.”

Begay, who has transitioned into broadcasting and is an analyst for Golf Channel, has used his platform to mentor Native American youth and expand access to golf within their communities.

The NB3 Foundation which Begay founded in 2005 focuses on Native American children's health, development and physical activity.

Begay will be honoured on August 25 at the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony in conjunction with the 2026 TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

American Stewart, who died in a plane crash in 1999, won 11 times on the PGA Tour, including three majors.