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Being managed by Zidane for France is 'like a movie', says Mbappe
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Being managed by Zidane for France is 'like a movie', says Mbappe

Being managed by Zidane for France is 'like a movie', says Mbappe
Soccer Football - Nations League - France Press Conference - French Federation Headquarters, Paris, France - September 18, 2026 France coach Zinedine Zidane during the press conference REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Being managed by Zidane for France is 'like a movie', says Mbappe
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 16, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
21 Sep 2026 09:28PM
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Sept 21 : Kylian Mbappe says being managed by Zinedine Zidane for the French national team is "like something out of a movie". The pair will work together for the first time during this international break, as Zidane returns to management five years after leaving Real Madrid.

Last week Mbappe referred to Zidane as "the player who most embodies the France team", noting that he left an indelible mark on French football. Mbappe is a key figure for the current generation of French footballers, having led Les Bleus to their second World Cup in 2018, and helping them back to the final in 2022. Zidane confirmed last week that Mbappe would continue as France captain.

Speaking to Spanish paper AS, Mbappe explained that Zidane was present in his career from his formative years.

"Yes, years ago (he took me to Real Madrid's training ground)," said Mbappe. "He was the first, to pick me up and take me to Real Madrid, to the training complex. I was 13 or 14, it was ages ago."

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"And now he’s my national team coach. It’s like something out of a movie, but he's top-level."

Zidane replaced his former France teammate Didier Deschamps after the World Cup, ending a 14-year spell in charge for the latter.

"It’s a new phase with a new coach," said Mbappe. "It’s going to be a new experience for everyone, since we’ve only ever had Deschamps. It will be a change for us, but I think everything will turn out very well."

France face Turkey in the Nations League on Friday in Zidane's debut as France manager, before fixtures against Belgium and Italy.

Source: Reuters
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