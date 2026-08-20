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Bejlek shocks Sabalenka, Paul ousts top seed Zverev in Cincinnati
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Bejlek shocks Sabalenka, Paul ousts top seed Zverev in Cincinnati

Bejlek shocks Sabalenka, Paul ousts top seed Zverev in Cincinnati
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Tommy Paul (USA) returns a shot against Alexander Zverev (GER) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Bejlek shocks Sabalenka, Paul ousts top seed Zverev in Cincinnati
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Tommy Paul (USA) serves against Alexander Zverev (GER) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Bejlek shocks Sabalenka, Paul ousts top seed Zverev in Cincinnati
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Tommy Paul (USA) reacts after returning a shot against Alexander Zverev (GER) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Bejlek shocks Sabalenka, Paul ousts top seed Zverev in Cincinnati
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) reacts to rain falling during the match against Tommy Paul (USA) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
20 Aug 2026 07:02AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 12:55PM)
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Aug 19 : World number one Aryna Sabalenka's preparations for her U.S. Open title defence suffered a setback when she lost to Sara Bejlek at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, while Tommy Paul saved a match point to knock out top seed Alexander Zverev.

Czech Bejlek claimed the biggest win of her career with a 7-6(7) 6-4 victory over Sabalenka in the round of 16, rallying from 5-1 down in a first-set tiebreak and 4-1 behind in the second set to secure her first win over a top-10 opponent.

The 20-year-old wrapped up the contest in about two hours and will next face Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka's defeat means Elena Rybakina can replace her as world number one by reaching the Cincinnati final.

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In the men's draw, American Paul battled back for a 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4 win over German world number three Zverev to reach the last eight in Cincinnati for the first time.

Zverev took the first set and trailed 3-4 in the second before the match was suspended due to rain. 

Paul emerged from the nearly 90-minute delay looking the sharper player, saving a match point before levelling the contest as Zverev struggled to find his rhythm. 

The German took a 4-2 lead in the third set but Paul dug his heels in to take control of the match, rallying to win four straight games in a stunning comeback. 

Zverev's 14 aces were accompanied by nine double faults, with his service game looking shaky at times after he was called for a foot fault in the third set. 

Paul will next play Flavio Cobolli after the Italian earlier defeated Spain's Rafael Jodar 4-6 7-6(3) 6-3.

Source: Reuters
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