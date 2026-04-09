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Belgian great Merckx set for hip surgery
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Belgian great Merckx set for hip surgery

Belgian great Merckx set for hip surgery

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - The 194.5-km Stage 1 from Brussels to Brussels - July 6, 2019 - Former cycling champion Eddy Merckx waves on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

09 Apr 2026 11:53PM
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April 9 : Belgian cycling great Eddy Merckx has been admitted to hospital in Belgium to treat a persistent hip infection and is expected to have surgery next week, local media reported on Thursday.

The 80-year-old, widely considered the greatest cyclist in history, told the Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws that he went to hospital on Monday after suffering "incredible pain."

Merckx noted that because a course of antibiotics had proved ineffective, doctors would likely operate to address the issue.

"Enough of this nonsense, I’ve had enough," he was quoted as saying, expressing frustration over a series of health setbacks.

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Merckx, nicknamed 'The Cannibal' has undergone several operations since December 2024 when he fractured his hip after slipping on a level crossing during a bike ride.

Merckx holds the record for most Grand Tour titles, with 11 across the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

Source: Reuters
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