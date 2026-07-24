Belgium name Van Bommel as new coach

BRUSSELS, July 24 : Belgium have named former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel as their new coach on a two-year contract until the 2028 European Championship, the Belgian football association said on Friday.

The 49-year-old succeeds Rudi Garcia, whose contract, which runs out at the end of July, was not renewed despite Belgium reaching the World Cup quarter-final earlier this month.

In Belgium, Van Bommel is best known for his spell at Antwerp, where he guided the club to a historic league and cup double in 2022-23, and is highly regarded for his tactical expertise - an area in which Garcia had been criticised - as well as for his man-management skills.

He has also coached at PSV Eindhoven and VfL Wolfsburg. In his playing career, Van Bommel won 79 caps for the Dutch, playing in the 2010 World Cup final, and was on the books at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)