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Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia contract not extended
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Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia contract not extended

Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia contract not extended
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Spain v Belgium - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - July 10, 2026 Belgium coach Rudi Garcia before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia contract not extended
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Spain v Belgium - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - July 10, 2026 Belgium coach Rudi Garcia before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jessie Alcheh
Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia contract not extended
Jul 10, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Belgium coach Rudi Garcia during a quarterfinal match against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
20 Jul 2026 09:10PM
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BRUSSELS, July 20 : Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia's contract was not extended beyond its scheduled end on July 31, the country's soccer association said on Monday.

French-born Garcia, who had taken the job in February 2025, coached the "Red Devils", as the squad is dubbed, until the World Cup's quarter-finals, where they lost 2-1 to Spain. Spain subsequently won the tournament.

"Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils," the Belgian soccer association said in a statement, adding that he had restored team cohesion.

Source: Reuters
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