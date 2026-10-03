Belgium's De Bruyne, Tielemans to miss France match due to suspension

LIEGE, Belgium, Oct 3 : Belgium must do without captain Youri Tielemans and midfield talisman Kevin De Bruyne when they meet France in the Nations League on Monday in a blow to their chances at the Stade de France.

The pair are suspended after being cautioned in successive games and have to serve a one-match ban, sitting out the last of four Nations League games played over a 10-day period in the international window.

De Bruyne was the hero of Belgium’s 3-0 home win over Turkey in Liège on Friday but picked up a caution late in the game for an outburst after being fouled.

“Kevin was simply frustrated and, in my opinion, didn’t even realise the consequences of the yellow card,” said Belgium coach Mark van Bommel.

Friday’s triumph was a second win in his first three games in charge for Van Bommel since taking over as coach, but the match was not as straightforward as the scoreline suggested.

“We were very sloppy in possession,” Van Bommel said.

“As a result, we gave the opponent the feeling that they could create chances. Before our second goal, we didn’t string 20 passes together.

"It was a ping-pong match. It went back and forth for a long time, without me ever feeling that we were going to lose.

“But I think you saw an entertaining game. It’s just not something you like to see as a coach. Those things have to be eliminated. Then our level will improve and the opponent will have fewer opportunities to stay in the game.”

The 35-year-old De Bruyne scored twice, and record scorer Romelu Lukaku, 33, came off the bench to score his 94th goal for the Belgian national team.

“It’s great what they are still doing for the national team. Not only for themselves, but also for the rest of the team. On a good day, they pull the others along with them,” Van Bommel said of the veteran duo.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)