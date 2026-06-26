Logo
Logo

Sport

Belgium's Doku not ready for full 90 minutes against New Zealand, says coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Belgium's Doku not ready for full 90 minutes against New Zealand, says coach

Belgium's Doku not ready for full 90 minutes against New Zealand, says coach

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse, Renton, Washington, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin

26 Jun 2026 11:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, June 25 : Belgium winger Jeremy Doku is not ready to play the full 90 minutes against New Zealand in their crucial Group G World Cup match after returning from illness and his brief absence for the birth of his son, coach Rudi Garcia said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old had drawn criticism from L'Equipe TV presenter France Pierron for leaving the squad mid-tournament to attend the birth of his son, Praise, who was born on Monday.

Doku featured in Belgium's opening 1-1 draw against Egypt but missed their goalless draw with Iran due to breathing issues in training.

"Jeremy came back three days ago. So, he only participated in the practice today. He did a little more, but he did not train during seven days and that's not insignificant," Garcia told reporters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"So, we're thrilled to have him back. He's probably not going to play for 90 minutes. But we know that he can make the difference once on the pitch.

"But all our game is not based upon one player. It's the collective spirit. That's the true force of Belgium."

Striker Romelu Lukaku, still searching for his first goal of the tournament, is also unable to play a full match.

"Lukaku cannot handle 90 minutes," Garcia added. "If he starts, he will be substituted. If he doesn't start, he can help us from the bench. But he's fit."

Belgium centre back Brandon Mechele said the players were pleased for Doku.

"It's lovely news that he became a father and that he was also present with his wife to help her. So, everybody was happy. It gives a boost for him, but also for us that he's back, that he can help the team," Mechele said.

Despite being widely tipped to top the group, Belgium head into Friday's match in third place with two points.

Egypt lead with four, while Iran also have two points but are above Belgium on goals scored. New Zealand, still seeking a first World Cup victory, are bottom with one point.

"We need to match their intensity. If we manage that, I don't see a problem for us," defender Mechele added.

"On paper, we have more quality than New Zealand with all due respect to them.

"We might have lacked that intensity a bit in the previous match, but that was a wake-up call. I think we will be ready tomorrow."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement