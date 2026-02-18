Benfica back player accused of using racial slur at Real's Vinicius Jr

LISBON/MADRID, Feb 18 : Portuguese soccer club Benfica on Wednesday expressed their support for Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni who was accused of using a racial slur against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during Tuesday's Champions League playoff first-leg.

Europe's soccer governing body UEFA said an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate the allegations of discriminatory behaviour levelled by Real Madrid.

Vinicius' repeated targeting by racist abuse has become a central test for Spanish soccer, with several high-profile incidents involving fans from rival teams over the years.

TV footage showed Prestianni covering his mouth with his jersey - a common move by players or coaches to prevent watchers from reading their lips - while making a comment that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The incident caused the match to be suspended for 11 minutes as the referee activated the anti-racism protocol at the Estadio da Luz. Benfica lost 1-0 after a second-half goal from Vinicius.

"Together by your side," Benfica posted on its official X account, attaching a quote Prestianni had previously shared on Instagram. The club later uploaded a video which it said proved Real Madrid players were unable to hear what Prestianni said due to their distance from the winger.

"I'd like to clarify that at no point did I make racist insults towards Vinicius Jr, who sadly misunderstood what he thinks he heard," Prestianni said in his Instagram story. "I've never been racist toward anyone and I deplore the threats I received by Real Madrid players."

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho said he thought Vinicius incited the crowd, but added he did not know which of the two versions to believe.

Former Benfica captain Anderson Luis da Silva - better known as Luisao - defended Vinicius, saying on Instagram that he was ashamed by what he described as Prestianni's "racist act".

Luisao, who is also from Brazil, said Prestianni's denial made everything worse "because it's a lie", adding Benfica players needed to behave to deserve to wear the club's jersey.