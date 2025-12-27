Benin beat Botswana for maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals win

Dec 27 : Yohan ‌Roche scored a deflected winner as Benin claimed a first-ever victory at the Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 1-0 Group D success against Botswana in Rabat on Saturday.

Benin move to three points from their opening two games, level with Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo in the table, who meet in their second pool fixture ‌in Tangier later on Saturday.

Benin took the lead in ‌the 28th minute when Roche played a one-two in the box with captain Steve Mounie and his shot from 10 yards took a wicked deflection off a defender and into the net.

Benin finally celebrated a victory at the continental finals at the 16th attempt following their debut in 2004, and despite the ‍fact they were quarter-finalists in 2019. They also have five draws to go with 10 defeats.

Botswana offered little going forward, though Mothusi Johnson struck the crossbar with a curling free-kick that beat the goalkeeper but not the frame of the goal.

Benin ​had several chances to add ‌to their score, though Botswana goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko made an excellent low stop to deny Tamimou Ouorou.

Dodo Dokou then worked an excellent shooting chance ​12 yards from goal in added time at the end of the game but ⁠fired over the bar with the ‌goal gaping.

Botswana become the second team, after Benin, to lose their first ​five Cup of Nations matches after three defeats on debut in 2012 and an opening 3-0 loss to Senegal this year.

They meet ‍DR Congo in their final pool game on Tuesday, while Benin face Senegal at ⁠the same time.

The top two teams in each pool, as well as the four best ​third-placed sides across the ‌six groups, qualify for the Round of 16.