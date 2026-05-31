Bentaleb back for Algeria as World Cup squad named

ALGIERS, May 31 : Algeria handed a recall to midfielder Nabil Bentaleb and included him in their squad for the World Cup as coach Vladimir Petkovic on Sunday unveiled his selection for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Bentaleb, 31, has not played for the team since last October but has been recalled to a squad that also sees the return of key attackers Houssem Aouar and Amine Gouiri, who missed the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco at the turn of the year because of injury.

Bentaleb played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Algeria got past the first round, but has had several periods of lengthy absence from the side.

“We know Bentaleb well; he has all the qualities as a person for the group too,” Petkovic said. "He has shown he's in form these last few months."

Oussama Benbot, who announced his retirement from the national team after being an unused substitute at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the turn of the year, returned to help solve a potential goalkeeping crisis.

The 31-year-old’s form played a large part in his club USM Alger winning the African Confederation Cup final this month. He has angered Petkovic in the past with complaints about his lack of playing time.

Luca Zidane, son of French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, was Algeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the Cup of Nations but turned in several undistinguished performances, and broke his jaw and chin in April with his Spanish club Granada.

Algeria, who were last at a World Cup 12 years ago, will have a warm-up friendly in Rotterdam against the Netherlands on Wednesday before heading to the U.S. where another pre-tournament match is planned against Bolivia in Kansas City on June 10.

Algeria compete in Group J with holders Argentina, Austria, and Jordan.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Masstil (Stade Nyonnaise), Luca Zidane (Granada)

Defenders: Achraf Abada (USM Alger), Rayan Ait Nouri (Manchester City), Zinedine Belaid (JS Kabylie), Rafik Belghali (Verona), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Samir Chergui (Paris FC), Jaouen Hadjam (Young Boys Bern), Aissa Mandi (Lille), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance)

Midfielders: Houssem Aouar (Al Ittihad), Nabil Bentaleb (Lille), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), Yassine Titraoui (Charleroi), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente)

Forwards: Mohamed Amine Amoura (VfL Wolfsburg), Nadir Benbouali (Győri ETO), Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail), Fares Ghedjemis (Frosinone), Amine Gouiri (Olympique de Marseille), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord Rotterdam).

Standby goalkeeper: Abdellatif Ramdane (Mouloudia Alger).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Liffey)