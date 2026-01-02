Logo
Logo

Sport

Benteke joins UAE Pro League’s Al Wahda
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Benteke joins UAE Pro League’s Al Wahda

Benteke joins UAE Pro League’s Al Wahda

Jun 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Christian Benteke (20) looks on during the second half against the Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

02 Jan 2026 01:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan ‌1 : Former Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke has joined Al Wahda as a free agent, the UAE Pro League club announced on Thursday.

“Al Wahda ‌Football Club announce the ‌signing of the Belgian professional Christian Benteke, as part of the club management’s plans to meet the team’s needs and enhance the ‍factors of success during the next stage,” Al Wahda said in a statement without providing further details.

The ​Kinshasa-born striker ‌started his career at Genk in 2007 before joining Aston Villa ​in 2012. He then had spells ⁠at Liverpool and ‌Crystal Palace before moving to ​D.C. United in 2022.

The 35-year-old confirmed his departure from the ‍American side earlier this week ⁠via social media following a three-year ​stint.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement