Benteke joins UAE Pro League’s Al Wahda

Jan ‌1 : Former Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke has joined Al Wahda as a free agent, the UAE Pro League club announced on Thursday.

“Al Wahda ‌Football Club announce the ‌signing of the Belgian professional Christian Benteke, as part of the club management’s plans to meet the team’s needs and enhance the ‍factors of success during the next stage,” Al Wahda said in a statement without providing further details.

The ​Kinshasa-born striker ‌started his career at Genk in 2007 before joining Aston Villa ​in 2012. He then had spells ⁠at Liverpool and ‌Crystal Palace before moving to ​D.C. United in 2022.

The 35-year-old confirmed his departure from the ‍American side earlier this week ⁠via social media following a three-year ​stint.