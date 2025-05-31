Benzema leads Al-Ittihad to Saudi Cup win and domestic double

Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema scored twice to lead his side to a 3-1 victory over Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Cup final on Friday as they completed the domestic double.

Laurent Blanc's side dominated the game to win the cup for the 10th time, while Al-Qadsiah finished the game with 10 men after Ezequiel Fernandez was sent off in the 81st minute.

Moussa Diaby nearly put Al-Ittihad ahead but missed a chance in the 21st minute.

Al-Qadsiah's former Spain defender Nacho escaped conceding a penalty when the ball touched his hand, but the referee didn’t award a spot kick despite a VAR check in the 32nd minute.

Benzema opened the scoring for the Saudi Pro League champions, using his chest to convert Steven Bergwijn's precise cross 11 minutes before the interval.

Houssem Aouar made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute by following up after Koen Casteels saved a header from Benzema.

Al-Qadsiah’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

Benzema, who won the SPL Player of the Season, hit the bar after the break, but Al-Ittihad were more cautious as they looked to maintain their lead.

Al-Ittihad keeper Predrag Rajkovic saved Aubameyang’s shot in the 80th minute and Al-Qadsiah suffered a big blow when Ezequiel Fernandez received a second yellow card, forcing them to play with 10 men for the final minutes.

Then 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema scored his side's third goal, firing in Diaby's low cross in stoppage time, before Aubameyang's shot hit the woodwork.