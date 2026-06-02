Berrettini returns to French Open quarter-finals

PARIS, June 1 : Italian Matteo Berrettini reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Monday by beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(6), matching his best result at Roland Garros after returning to the tournament for the first time in five years.

• Berrettini had missed the previous four editions because of injuries and arrived in Paris ranked world number 105.

• He saved two match points against Francisco Comesana in the third round.

• Berrettini became the lowest-ranked men's quarter-finalist at Roland Garros since 2007.

• He saved three set points in the third set and prevailed on first match point.

• Berrettini next faces American Frances Tiafoe or fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

• Cerundolo saw his breakthrough run end after spending more than 12 hours on court to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

• Cerundolo rallied from two sets down to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the second round. He then defeated Martin Landaluce in another five-set marathon lasting five hours and 58 minutes, the third-longest match in Roland Garros history.