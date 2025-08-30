Besiktas reappoint former player Yalcin as manager

ISTANBUL :Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas have appointed former leading player and manager Sergen Yalcin at their new boss, the club announced on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Turk, who will be making his second stint as the club's manager, has agreed a deal until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Besiktas, who have won the Turkish Super Lig title 16 times, finished fourth in the league last season.

The club sacked Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager, on Thursday following their exit from the Conference League.

Besiktas had already been knocked out of the Europa League by Shakhtar Donetsk in the qualifying rounds and defeat by Swiss side Lausanne-Sport in the Conference League playoffs brought an end to Solskjaer's time at the club after seven months.

During Yalcin's first term as manager, Besiktas won a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.