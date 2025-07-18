Best of the rest: Vingegaard and team get a taste of their own medicine on the Tour

HAUTACAM, France :While Tadej Pogacar has been enjoying a dream Tour de France run this year, his main rival Jonas Vingegaard and his once almighty team are now closer to third than first place after just one high mountain stage on Thursday.

Vingegaard was left shattered by Pogacar's brutal attack in the climb up to Hautacam in the 12th stage, leaving the two-time champion 3:31 behind his rival in the overall standings.

"On the last climb Tadej was clearly the best and in the end Jonas also suffered a lot. Tomorrow is a new day, we will keep fighting," Vingegaard's Visma–Lease a Bike sports director Grischa Niermann told reporters.

"He is the best of the rest."

In 2022, Visma-Lease a Bike riders pulled off a tactical coup in the Alps by trapping Pogacar, before Vingegaard effectively sealed his maiden Tour title in Hautacam by humiliating the Slovenian.

He added another title in 2023 by beating Pogacar by more than seven minutes, with the Slovenian having broken his wrist 2-1/2 months before the Tour.

Pogacar emerged triumphant at last year's edition, when Vingegaard's preparation was hampered by a freak crash a few months before the Tour.

This year, however, the rivalry could reach new heights as both riders announced they were at their peak.

SUFFER FEST

Pogacar hammered Vingegaard in the first individual time trial and was merciless on Thursday as the Dane's teammates were a shadow of their dominant selves.

Key mountain lieutenants Matteo Jorgenson and Simon Yates were of no help as they struggled as early as the Col du Soulor and left Vingegaard fighting on his own at the bottom of Hautacam.

Memories of the humiliation three years ago must have been at the forefront of Pogacar's mind and everything clicked when he realised Visma-Lease a Bike were not as strong as he had expected.

Their attempts at upping the pace failed and the world champion smelled blood.

"The biggest switch in my head happened when I saw what Visma tried. They followed their plan, but I noticed not everyone (in their team) was feeling great," he said.

"That was the moment I mentally switched — I thought, OK, today can actually be a really, really good day. Johnny (Jhonatan Narvaez) was still there, Marc Soler wasn’t far behind — we even thought he might come back. Adam (Yates) was there, Tim (Wellens) was up front. All of that gave us the belief, the mental boost, that today could really go our way."

At the end of the day, Pogacar won a Tour stage by 2:10 - his biggest margin on a Tour win.

"Based on my feelings, I feel like it is the best moment of my career. I'm riding in a rainbow (world champion) jersey. I ride with an amazing team. Amazing teammates, so it's like a fairytale for me riding on the bike these couple of years now," he said.

"I just feel like until I enjoy this bike riding stuff and enjoy this suffer fest but with the fans on the side of the road, then I think I can still go on."