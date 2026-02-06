Biathlon-Austrian federation supporting Unterweger after partner's positive drug test

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 6 : Austrian biathlete Dominic Unterweger is receiving support from his federation following the revelation that his Italian partner Rebecca Passler had tested positive for banned substances ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The 24-year-old Passler was banned from the Olympics on Monday following positive tests for letrozole and methanol. Her results were the first positive tests since national teams began arriving in northern Italy for the Winter Olympics in early February.

"He (Unterweger) is deeply affected on an emotional and personal level, it's a difficult time for him," Austria's head of biathlon Christoph Sumann told local news agency APA.

"Now, it's about preparing him as well as possible and making sure he stays focused. He's getting support for the Olympics and we're encouraging him as much as we can, considering he has an important competition ahead of him."

Unterweger, 26, was part of the Austrian team that competed in the final International Biathlon Union World Cup mixed relay race before the Games on January 24, and he is expected to take part in the same event as the competitions begin in Anterselva on Sunday.