Biathlon-Bulgaria bronze shows the sport is spreading its wings

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 16 : The biathlon competitions at the Milano Cortina Games have delivered the usual thrilling battles between the traditional northern European superpowers, but as the sport's governing body seeks to grow its global footprint, the most significant medal might be a bronze won by Bulgaria's Lora Hristova.

When the unheralded 22-year-old held her nerve to finish third in the women's 15-km individual race, it was taken as a sign that the ambitious development plan of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) is paying off as smaller nations get on the podium on the biggest stage.

"I couldn't have been more happy watching Lora Hristova at the podium, because for me, it's kind of like inspiration for the job I do," International Biathlon Union (IBU) development director Dagmara Gerasimuk told Reuters at the Olympic biathlon venue.

The sport has traditionally been dominated by the likes of Norway, Sweden, France and Germany, with Winter Games hosts Italy also vying for podium spots but the IBU has invested one million euros in a programme called "Closing the Competitive Gap" aimed at getting nations without a strong history in the sport up to speed.

"The more active you are, the more you can get, the more potential you have, the more you can get," Gerasimuk said.

"It's not only about also giving the financial support - we also offer educational support, a complete system for the athletes, for the coaches, and for the officials."

SHARED EXPERTISE

Perhaps surprisingly, the dominant nations are on board and happy to share their expertise, with Norway offering Australian biathlete Darcie Morton and siblings Ukaleq and Sondre Slettemark from Greenland the chance to train with their elite athletes ahead of the Games.

"Australia is doing quite well right now in the overall system - they are quite settled, they have a club system, they have a concept, and they have a relatively strong board and strategic long-term thinking. For me, this matters the most," Gerasimuk said.

A former biathlete herself, she is keen to stress the IBU's thorough, data-driven approach, but often what a smaller nation needs when setting out on its journey to establish the sport is for an enthusiastic visionary to take the lead.

Gerasimuk said she initially thought that a proposed Spanish biathlon programme was "crazy", but one was created from scratch which the IBU is holding up as an example.

However, passion alone is not enough.

"It's important to have this vision, and then a clear structure and an understanding of all the support which is given by the IBU," Gerasimuk said. "Sometimes national federations see one project, and it's just short-term thinking, they're just reacting.

"I simply want them to really think long term, strategically, about partnership and building the community around (biathlon) and I think that this will work."