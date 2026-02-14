Biathlon-Fourcade, German relay team to receive reallocated Olympic medals

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 14 : French great Martin Fourcade and the German men's relay team are among a number of biathletes who will receive reallocated Olympic medals from the 2010 and 2014 Games in front of a sold-out crowd at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Sunday, the International Biathlon Union has said.

The medal upgrades follow a protracted legal battle after allegations of doping against Russia's Evgeny Ustyugov, with a Swiss court finally rejecting the biathlete's appeals last year, paving the way for the awards to be redistributed.

"The reallocation follows the disqualification of all of Evgeny Ustyugov’s (RUS) competitive results from 2010-2014 due to anti-doping rule violations based on abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport and evidence from the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System," the IBU said in a statement.

Fourcade's silver in the 2010 mass start will be upgraded to gold, with the German team of Erik Lesser, Daniel Bohm, Arnd Peiffer and Simon Schempp also receiving gold medals for the 2014 relay in Sochi following the disqualification of Ustyugov's Russian team.

"Nothing can replace the podium moments these athletes missed in Vancouver and Sochi. But to be presented with their medals in front of nearly 20,000 passionate fans at Milano Cortina 2026 and the millions more watching at home honours their achievements and gives them their rightful moment on the world stage," IBU president Olle Dahlin said.

"We made a promise that we would not stop fighting for clean athletes, and we are delighted that tomorrow the world will celebrate their place in Olympic history."

The medals will be presented following Sunday's Olympic pursuit races for men and women.