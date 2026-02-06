Biathlon-Italy dreams of gold as competitions get under way

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 6 : Biathlon at the Milano Cortina Games gets under way on Sunday with a mixed relay that will set the tone for the 10 events that follow and, with no nation looking dominant and Italy's Tommaso Giacomel carrying the host's hopes, excitement is guaranteed.

Norway's 55 Olympic medals put them one ahead of Germany in the battle for dominance at the Games, but the retirement of Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe at the end of last season has blown the field wide open in the mixed relay and men's events.

No-one has yet filled the vacuum left by Boe's departure but the charge is being led by Frenchman Eric Perrot while Sebastian Samuelsson heads a strong challenge from Sweden whose strength in depth will be a force to be reckoned with in the relays.

However, the strong showings of Giacomel this season, especially his recent emotional win in the 10 km sprint in Oberhof on January 8, just over two weeks after the death of his friend and rival Sivert Guttorm Bakken, have shot him to prominence in the eyes of home fans desperate for a gold medal.

Norwegian Bakken was found dead in his hotel room in the town of Lavaze in the Italian Alps wearing a mask designed to simulate high-altitude conditions that can potentially improve endurance. He and Giacomel were due to go skiing the same day.

Instead, the sport was plunged into grief as it mourned the popular 27-year-old but both his compatriots and his rivals have insisted that the show must go on in his absence, starting with a mixed relay race where Italy have a strong chance of a medal.

After an underwhelming Games in Beijing four years ago, the 25-year-old Giacomel has matured considerably and his nerves of steel on the shooting range and power around the course have seen a stark improvement in his results.

On the women's side, local favourite Dorothea Wierer will attempt to end a bronze-medal curse that has seen the 35-year-old pick up third place in an event at each of the last three Olympics without ever making the top two steps of the podium.

She will face a stiff challenge from very strong French, Swedish and Norwegian competition, not to mention Finland's Suvi Minkkinen, who is having a fine season and comes into the Games with very little pressure compared to the rest of the top 10.

After two Olympics in Asia where the sport is not hugely popular, the events in Antholz-Anterselva near Italy's border with Austria will guarantee a level of fan excitement that will likely be matched by the drama on the course and shooting range.