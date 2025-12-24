Logo
Biathlon-Norwegian athlete Bakken dies at 27
FILE PHOTO: Biathlon - Biathlon World Cup - Oestersund, Sweden - December 6, 2025 Norway's Sivert Guttorm Bakken in action during the men's 10 km sprint Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via REUTERS/File Photo

24 Dec 2025 01:53AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2025 01:54AM)
Dec 23 : ‌Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died at the age of 27, the International Biathlon Union confirmed on Tuesday.

Local media reported that Bakken was found dead in his hotel ‌room in Lavaze in the ‌Italian Alps, where he had been attending a training camp.

He claimed his first and only individual Biathlon World Cup victory at Holmenkollen in 2022 and was vying ‍for a place on Norway’s squad for the Winter Olympics in February.

Bakken struggled with myocarditis in 2022 and returned to competition in ​2024.

"Sivert’s comeback to ‌biathlon after a period of great hardship was a source of ​immense joy for everyone in the biathlon family ⁠and an inspiring demonstration ‌of his resilience and determination," IBU ​President Olle Dahlin said in a statement.

"His passing at such a ‍young age is impossible to comprehend but he ⁠will not be forgotten and he will ​forever remain in ‌our hearts."

(Tommy Lund in Gdansk; ‍Editing ​by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters
