Logo
Logo

Sport

Biathlon-Trio battle it out for unique honour in Olympic race - not finishing last
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Biathlon-Trio battle it out for unique honour in Olympic race - not finishing last

Biathlon-Trio battle it out for unique honour in Olympic race - not finishing last
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 20, 2026. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win gold medal during the men's 15km mass start. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Biathlon-Trio battle it out for unique honour in Olympic race - not finishing last
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 20, 2026. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway in action during the men's 15km mass start REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Biathlon-Trio battle it out for unique honour in Olympic race - not finishing last
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 20, 2026. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway celebrates after crossing the finish line to win gold medal during the men's 15km mass start. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Biathlon-Trio battle it out for unique honour in Olympic race - not finishing last
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 20, 2026. Gold medallist Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway, silver medallist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway and bronze medallist Quentin Fillon Maillet of France celebrate after performing during the men's 15km mass start. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Biathlon-Trio battle it out for unique honour in Olympic race - not finishing last
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start Victory Ceremony - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 20, 2026. Gold medallist Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway, silver medallist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway and bronze medallist Quentin Fillon Maillet of France celebrate during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
21 Feb 2026 02:57AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2026 03:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 20 : There was a sprint finish with a difference in the men's 15km mass start at the Milano Cortina Games on Friday as the final three competitors lined up on the final straight before tearing off in a race not for Olympic medals, but to avoid finishing last.

With Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway having secured the gold ahead of compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid and third-placed Quentin Fillon Millet of France more than five minutes earlier, there was only one final prize on offer, and that was to not be last across the line. 

The trio of Campbell Wright (USA), Fabien Claude (France) and Nicola Romanin (Italy) all came down the final hill and ploughed to a halt in front of the grandstand. When they set off again at a sprint, it was Claude who made the early running to finish in 27th place - a full 5 minutes 56.6 seconds after the actual winner. 

Even more improbably, the indignity of last place was decided by a photo finish. The final two lunged across the line, with Romanin's blushes spared as American Cambell drew the short straw and ended up 29th and dead last of the exhausted finishers. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement