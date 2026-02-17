Biathlon-Vittozzi may retire despite first Olympic biathlon gold for Italy

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 16 : Italy's first Olympic gold medal in biathlon came in spectacular fashion on Sunday as Lisa Vittozzi triumphed in the sport's spiritual home in the country's north, but the joy may be short-lived as the 31-year-old considers her future.

Long Italian biathlon's prima donna, 35-year-old Dorothea Wierer has already said she will retire after the Milano Cortina Games and Vittozzi may choose to go out in a blaze of golden glory, rather than battle on for another season.

Vittozzi was in superb form as she hit all 20 targets in winning a thrilling women's 10km biathlon pursuit race.

"What's next? Will I continue? I don't know, I haven't thought about it yet," she told reporters following her spectacular victory, and it was not the ringing endorsement that Italian fans of the sport were hoping for.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“I will never stop believing in my abilities, and I hoped these were the right Olympics to win a gold medal, given that in 2030 I'll already be too old. In the meantime, I'll try to enjoy every day without thinking about the future.”

Plagued by injury, she missed the 2024/25 season but battled back to take her place at the Olympics, winning silver in the opening mixed relay before her stunning gold in a shootout with Norway's Maren Kirkeeide, who had to settle for second place.

"Last year was definitely a tough one, but I showed all my determination to be here and to dream big. It means a lot to me that I never stopped believing. I knew I could become an Olympic champion," Vittozzi said.

“It's wonderful to win in front of my people, my family, my friends. I'd tell Lisa as a child that she's dreamed of this medal for a long time, and it's finally here.

"There was pressure before the Olympics, but I didn't want to think about being first, just about doing my best and winning."

Vittozzi's next shot at a medal will come alongside Wierer in Wednesday's women's relay and both will feature in Saturday's mass start, the final biathlon race of the Games and perhaps in the careers of two of Italy's most storied figures in the sport.