Bielle-Biarrey comes of age as France's new lightning strike

PARIS, March 15 : France head coach Fabien Galthie hailed Louis Bielle-Biarrey as a “lethal weapon” following in the footsteps of Antoine Dupont after the winger’s four-try masterclass helped secure a dramatic Six Nations title-clinching victory over England on Saturday.

Bielle-Biarrey took his campaign tally to nine, surpassing his own record from last year's tournament and reinforcing his status as one of the most devastating finishers in the international game.

Galthie said the 22-year-old, who has 29 tries from 27 caps, was already emulating the inspirational standards set by captain Dupont.

“You said it - a lethal weapon,” Galthie told reporters. “Record try-scorer, incredibly prolific production. It’s difficult to find the right words for Louis at the moment. He’s following in Antoine’s footsteps. The players inspire one another.”

France clinched their third title in five years in nerve-shredding fashion, Thomas Ramos landing a late penalty to seal a 48-46 win in a contest that swung wildly throughout.

Yet it was Bielle-Biarrey's clinical finishing that kept Les Bleus in control during key phases of the match.

Galthie said the title was the product of long-term growth rather than momentum alone. “This victory is the fruit of seven seasons of learning,” he said. “When you see the complexity of the matches week after week in this competition, you don’t hide your pleasure in calling it what it is: a final victory.”

While France's attack dazzled, defensive lapses in recent matches have raised concerns, with Galthie acknowledging improvements were needed despite lifting the trophy.

“We’re going to enjoy this victory, but going forward we’ll have to be honest with each other, because at this level you can’t concede 50 points," Ramos said after France conceded 96 points in their last two games.

“If we want to be competitive in the major competitions ... with that many tries conceded, it will be without us.”

“It’s true,” Galthie acknowledged. “But for the moment, we’ve just won a major competition.”

Captain Dupont, whose leadership has underpinned France’s modern era, said the dressing room was filled with pride and relief.

“It’s so hard to win titles,” he said. “Some players are winning their first, others savour it like the first. These moments are rare - you have to appreciate them.”

With a World Cup looming in less than two years, France appear to have found not only continuity in Dupont’s leadership but a new attacking spearhead in Bielle-Biarrey.