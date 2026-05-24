Bielle-Biarrey double drives dominant Bordeaux to Champions Cup triumph

BILBAO, Spain, May 23 : Bordeaux winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries as the European Champions Cup holders produced a first-half blitz on their way to a 41-19 victory over Leinster to claim back-to-back titles on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, wing Pablo Uberti and centre Yoram Moefana also scored tries to ensure a French champion for the sixth successive season, while winger Tommy O’Brien, lock Joe McCarthy and centre Garry Ringrose crossed for their outgunned Irish rivals.

Leinster have now lost four of the last five Champions Cup finals and were picked off in the opening period as Bordeaux's pressure on the ball carrier forced them into costly errors.

Bordeaux lost Lucu and Ugo Boniface to yellow cards and influential flanker Cameron Woki to a serious leg injury but, aside from the opening 10 minutes when Leinster led, were in complete control as they went in 35-7 ahead at halftime.

"It is incredible, the first one was unbelievable, but back-to-back champions, it is amazing," Bielle-Biarrey said. "This group (of players) is unbelievable, we will try to do our best for the title again next year."

Leinster will rue too many errors as they failed to deal with the pressure they were put under.

Bordeaux got the timing of their rush defence right and, with the excellent Lucu marshalling the play from the number nine jersey, were comfortable winners.

Lucu also kicked five conversions and two penalties for a haul of 21 points in a superb individual display that shows the tremendous depth France have at scrumhalf.

"It was a game where you have to take your opportunities," Leinster coach Leo Cullen said. "We had lots of possession and territory but weren't clinical enough to take our opportunities.

"Bordeaux’s breakaway try before halftime (was crucial), there were scraps there to be won and Bordeaux were just a bit quicker to those than us. They were very clinical.

"We know the speed and power they have in their team. Huge credit to them, they were worthy champions today."