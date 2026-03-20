Bielle-Biarrey shortlisted for Six Nations player of the tournament after try record

March 20 : Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been shortlisted for the player of the tournament award after his four-try haul against England led France to a second straight Six Nations title, as the 22-year-old broke his own record to score nine tries in the competition.

Winger Bielle-Biarrey was also the player of the tournament in 2025, as he scored eight tries to help France win the championship. He has scored in all 10 of France's matches in the last two editions.

Irishman Stuart McCloskey, Scotland's Kyle Steyn and Italian Tommaso Menoncello are the other three players in the shortlist, the tournament organisers said on Friday.

Centre McCloskey played a key role in helping Ireland win the Triple Crown, while winger Steyn scored three tries for Scotland in the tournament.

Menoncello, who was the player of the tournament in 2024, has made the shortlist for the third straight time after the centre helped Italy pick up crucial wins over Scotland and England.

The winner will be decided by a public vote, with the poll set to close on March 26, the organisers added.