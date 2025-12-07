Logo
Blunt Bournemouth and Chelsea play to 0-0 draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - December 6, 2025
07 Dec 2025 01:13AM
BOURNEMOUTH, England, Dec 6 : Bournemouth and Chelsea played to a frenetic 0-0 Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a contest in which both sides lacked the quality in the opposition box to force a winner.

The draw leaves Chelsea in fourth place in the table with 25 points from their 15 games, while Bournemouth’s dismal run continued having now taken two points from the last 18 available. They are in 13th with 20 points from 15 games.

The home side were the better team in the first half but could not make their possession count as Antoine Semenyo had an effort ruled out for offside and Evanilson missed an open goal from a yard out when it seemed easier to score.

Chelsea improved after the break and struck the post via Alejandro Garnacho, but they snatched at the other chances that came their way and played to their first goalless draw since a home clash with Crystal Palace in August.

Source: Reuters
