Bobsleigh-Germany's Nolte holds nerve to retain Two-Woman title

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 21 : Germany's Laura Nolte was faultless in the Two-Woman bobsleigh on Saturday, taking gold with Deborah Levi in the event for the second successive Olympics a week after losing out on the Monobob title by four hundredths of a second with a final-run stumble.

Compatriot Lisa Buckwitz, a former champion as a brakewoman, took silver, ahead of Kaillie Humphries, who won the 2010 and 2014 golds for Canada but now represents the United States.

Nolte started the day 0.18 ahead and virtually doubled that gap with a 57.26 opening run.

However, she would surely have had in her mind what happened last Monday when she stood at the top of her final run with a healthy lead in the Monobob, only to make an early mistake and lose gold to Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. by a whisker.

Buckwitz had put enough pressure on to ensure Nolte could not afford a repeat but this time she kept her composure and steered brilliantly to post 57.27 for victory by over half a second.

Nolte has won the World Cup title three years in a row and was the dominant performer through this season, winning five of the seven races.

Buckwitz, who took gold as a brakewoman in 2018, is now a pilot and has teamed up with Neele Schuten in Cortina after having a variety of partners through the season.

The pair had been in hot form during the week's training and consistent throughout the competition for a clear silver.

Humphries, 40, teamed up with powerful brakewoman Jasmine Jones to take bronze.

The third German sled of Kim Kalicki and Talea Prepens finished fourth, with Americans Kaysha Love and Azaria Hill fifth.