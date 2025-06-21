Boca Juniors fans deliver the loudest, most passionate support at Club World Cup

MIAMI :In just two games, Boca Juniors have taken Hard Rock Stadium by storm, turning it into their own 'Bombonera' outpost. They filled it with a passion unmatched at this Club World Cup, leaving opposing fans, pundits, and even Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany visibly impressed.

The Boca fans made for most of the 55,574 spectators in their team's game against Benfica and were also the immense majority of the 63,587 supporters in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Soccer's governing body FIFA has been heavily criticised for an alleged lack of interest for the 32-team tournament in the United States.

While some matches are played in front of half empty stadiums, the presence of South American fans has been crucial for the Club World Cup.

KEY QUOTES:

Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo:

"The fans were amazing — but there's nothing new about that. Of course it hurts to lose, but our people are just incredible. Boca is about working together: team and fans. That's who we are.

"Argentine football is special. It's a unique history. People here are passionate, intense. Our supporters have backed this team through everything, and we have to be up to the challenge."

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany:

"I've had a long career and experienced a lot. There are times I want to be a player and tonight was one of those times. The crowd was hostile in the best possible way, and the game full of aggression in a good way. That's what I love about football.

"We played against a big club with a fanbase that most fans would pay to watch."

KEY NUMBERS: 60,626 - The average attendance at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in four Club World Cup matches. The best attendance was on Friday with 63,587 supporters in the stands.