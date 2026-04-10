Bodo/Glimt keeper Haikin granted Norwegian citizenship ahead of World Cup

April 10 : Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin has been granted Norwegian citizenship, clearing the way for a potential call-up to the national squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Israel and raised in Russia, has lived in Norway since joining the Arctic Circle club in 2019, a stint interrupted by a brief spell at English team Bristol City in 2023. Although Haikin represented Russia at various youth levels, his marriage to a Norwegian national and his five-year residency qualified him for the naturalisation process.

Haikin has been a key player in Glimt’s recent dominance in the Norwegian top flight, providing a reliable presence during their title-winning campaigns and European runs, including saving a vital penalty at Lazio that sent them into the Europa League semi-finals last season.

His availability would provide a selection headache for Norway manager Stale Solbakken. Haikin is expected to challenge Orjan Nyland for the starting shirt. Nyland, 35, has been the preferred choice for the national team but has struggled for consistent playing time at his Spanish club Sevilla.

Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary Karl-Petter Loeken said paperwork must be completed before the player can represent Norway, as FIFA must approve the change of national governing body.

"An application will be sent as soon as we have the necessary documentation," Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary Karl-Petter Loeken told national broadcaster NRK. "After FIFA approves the application, he will be eligible for a Norwegian national team."

Norway qualified for the World Cup in November for the first time since 1998 with Solbakken scheduled to name their final squad by June 1.