Boisson smells success as French hope reaches Paris last eight

PARIS : The last time Lois Boisson talked about getting a big sponsor it was a joke, but now France’s new tennis hope might actually land one.

In April, Boisson made headlines off the court when Britain’s Harriet Dart complained about her body odour during a match.

The 20-year-old responded with humour, posting a photoshopped image of herself mid-serve holding a deodorant can and tagging Dove for a “much-needed collab.”

Fast forward to Monday and Boisson is not just making memes, she’s making history.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The world number 361 stunned third seed Jessica Pegula in front of a roaring home crowd at Roland Garros to book a place in the quarter-finals and secure at least $500,000 in prize money.

“It’s already a big achievement to be in the quarters,” Boisson said, still remarkably grounded in her post-match press conference.

“My ranking will open doors to bigger tournaments, and that’s what will change my life.”

It marked only her second appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier — the first was a single training session four years ago during qualifying.

This time, though, she has looked perfectly at home in her first participation in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

"When I came in, I didn’t feel any more pressure than usual. The more matches I play here, the better I feel,” she said.

Boisson had won in three sets against compatriot Elsa Jacquemot in the third round to set up her clash with Pegula.

“Of course, the last two matches were tense. I made a few mistakes because of the pressure, but in the end, it worked out — and that’s what counts,” she added.

Boisson will next face sixth-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva in what promises to be another electric showdown on the clay.