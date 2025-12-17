Boost, Overtake and Recharge; F1 announces new terms for 2026

LONDON, Dec 17 : Formula One fans will be hearing a lot about Boost, Overtake, Active Aero and Recharge in 2026 after saying farewell to DRS, the drag reduction system that provided an extra burst of speed for overtaking.

The Liberty Media-owned sport announced revised terminology on Wednesday to accompany the start of a new engine era and what it is calling the biggest ever overhaul of the technical regulations.

The cars will be thinner and lighter with narrower tyres and a 50/50 split on internal combustion, using sustainable fuel, and electric power.

"In this new generation the drivers have more power in their hands than ever before," Formula One said in a statement.

"Critical decision making over energy deployment, regeneration and conservation puts even greater responsibility on them.

"Understanding how they will deploy and use these new tactical elements will be vital in ensuring the greatest appreciation of their skill and race-craft."

Formula One said it wanted to avoid 'gimmicks and jargon' and had finalised a list of new terms after consulting the governing FIA, teams, engineers and fans new and old.

OVERTAKE MODE replaces DRS, a strategic tool giving extra power for overtaking to drivers who are within a second of the car in front. It can be used in one go or spread over a lap.

BOOST MODE is a driver-operated energy deployment used in attack or defence, depending on track position. It will provide maximum power from the engine and battery, anywhere on the track, at the push of a button.

ACTIVE AERO refers to movable front and rear wing elements with Corner and Straight modes. Formula One says it will enable "strategic adaptability and maximises full usage of the car’s power through greater on track grip."

RECHARGE will be any opportunity for drivers to recharge their car's battery with "recovered energy from braking, on throttle lift at the end of straights and even corners where only part power is applied."