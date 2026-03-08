Borthwick blames more ill-discipline after England's first-ever loss to Italy

ROME, March 7 : England's dismal Six Nations campaign hit a new low with their first-ever defeat by Italy on Saturday, leaving head coach Steve Borthwick to blame another ill-disciplined display which cost his side dearly.

Borthwick rang the changes after his side suffered a 42-21 loss to Ireland last time out, which came on the back of a defeat in Scotland, but the same old problems remained.

England had two players yellow carded against Ireland and in Scotland Henry Arundell was sent to the sin bin before picking up a second yellow card to earn an automatic 20-minute red card.

"This has been a team that had built a very good disciplinary record. That is something that needs to change," Borthwick said when announcing his side to face Italy.

Instead, England allowed an eight-point lead to slip after two yellow cards in the second half. England had a man-advantage when Sam Underhill was penalised for a shoulder-to-head tackle.

Italy knocked over two penalties before captain Maro Itoje followed Underhill to the sin-bin and, with England still down to 14 men, Leonardo Marin's try clinched a famous Italian win.

"We are bitterly disappointed," Borthwick told the BBC.

"I thought at 60 minutes we had the game under control, but going down to 13 men hurt us badly. They took their one chance very well and were able to get over the line.

"From a leadership perspective off the field, with Sam Underhill and Maro off the pitch, we were limited in the changes we were able to make."

Borthwick was quick to compliment an Italian side which finally beat England after 32 defeats, but he was also disappointed with his team's inability to add to their two tries scored in the first half.

"Credit to Italy and the way they played. They are a top-quality opposition, and you can see that in each and every one of their performances," Borthwick said.

"As we look over the last 12 months, we have been scoring a lot of tries, but right now we're not able to apply as much scoreboard pressure as we want because we are not getting over the line.

"Clearly, this is a really challenging and tough time. We talk about intensity all week, and I thought their intensity was very good today, but it was our discipline that cost us. I have seen the players, and they are really feeling this."