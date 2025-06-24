Logo
Botafogo deserve respect for progressing from 'group of death', says Freitas
Sport

24 Jun 2025 06:44AM
PASADENA :Botafogo have defied their critics by making it to the Club World Cup last 16, captain Marlon Freitas said, even after his side lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid and finished second in Group B on Monday.

Antoine Griezmann's late strike secured victory for Atletico, but it was not enough to overhaul the Brazilian side's goal difference as they finished second to Paris St Germain in Group B.

Freitas emphasised the achievement of advancing to the knockout stage from what many had dubbed the "group of death".

"Sure, we wanted to win, and I think we had our chances. We knew how to defend, and I believe we deserved at least a draw. Conceding that late goal was heartbreaking because we wanted to finish top of the group," Freitas told TV Globo.

"However, we should celebrate because, before the tournament started, everyone thought we had no chance against two top opponents from major European leagues. We’ve shown the value of Brazilian football. We are champions of South America, and we deserve respect."  

Veteran defender Alex Telles echoed Freitas’ comments.

"It’s difficult to talk about it right now," Telles said.

"PSG and Atletico showed us more respect than most fans and pundits did. The team did what it had to do to advance to the next stage.

"Here we are, those who some said came to see Mickey in Disneyland, through to the round of 16 in the group of death. Qualifying shows the work done by this incredible group of men."  

Botafogo will now face the Group A winners on Saturday, while PSG take on the runners-up on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
