Botafogo hold off late Seattle surge for 2-1 Club World Cup debut win

SEATTLE :Brazilian and South American champions Botafogo survived a late onslaught to beat MLS side Seattle Sounders 2-1 in their Group B opener of the Club World Cup at Lumen Field on Sunday.

First-half headers from Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus gave the visitors a deserved lead but a second-half deflected effort from Cristian Roldan handed the hosts a lifeline.

Despite coming under late pressure, Botafogo held firm to secure the three points, with goalkeeper John making a brilliant save deep in added time to deny Seattle an equaliser.

Botafogo captain Marlon Freitas said it was not his side’s best performance.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The important thing here was the result, the effort, but we know we didn’t play well,” he told TV Globo.

“We have to learn lessons, both individually and collectively. This win helps ease some of the anxiety, but we must improve against our next opponents because playing like this, the result might not be the same.”

Botafogo took control early on and Seattle keeper Stefan Frei was called into action to produce fine saves from Igor Jesus and Alex Telles.

However, he was powerless to stop Cunha’s opener in the 27th minute. A clumsy foul by Nouhou on Artur near the edge of the box gave Telles the chance to deliver a pinpoint free kick, which 20-year-old Cunha headed home.

Igor Jesus doubled the lead just before halftime when Vitinho’s long cross from the right found the 24-year-old and he outjumped the Seattle defence to direct a towering header into the bottom corner.

Ryan Kent missed a golden opportunity to pull a goal back for Seattle in the 55th minute but somehow missed from close range.

The Sounders were rewarded for their efforts in the 75th minute when Roldan’s header deflected off Igor Jesus to wrongfoot John and nestle into the net.

The goal energised the hosts and they dominated the final stages but could not find the equaliser, with John’s reflex save in added time preserving Botafogo’s narrow victory.

Botafogo are second in Group B on goal difference, following Paris St Germain’s 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid earlier on Sunday. They next take on PSG while Seattle face Atletico on Thursday.