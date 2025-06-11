Botafogo sign Argentine Correa ahead of Club World Cup

Botafogo have signed Argentine forward Joaquin Correa on a deal until the end of 2027 after his contract with Inter Milan expired, the Brazilian Serie A team announced on Tuesday ahead of the Club World Cup.

"The player arrives on a free after finalising his contract with the Nerazzurri," Botafogo said in a statement.

"Correa, who will wear the number 30 shirt, will join the Botafogo delegation in the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup."

The Brazilian club are in Group B at the tournament, which kicks off this weekend, and will face Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain and Seattle Sounders in the group phase.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 30-year-old striker, who made his debut in 2012 with Estudiantes de La Plata, previously played for Sampdoria, Sevilla, Lazio, Olympique de Marseille and Inter, where he played last season.

Correa won the 2021 Copa America with Argentina.

(Report by Javier Leira in Santiago, writing by Janina Nuno Rios, edited by Toby Davis)