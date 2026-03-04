Bottom side Wolves stun lacklustre Liverpool with 2-1 win

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, March 3 : Mohamed Salah ended his 10-game Premier League goal drought but Liverpool slipped to a 2-1 loss to bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday in a blow to their Champions League qualification hopes.

Liverpool have 48 points from 29 games and are fifth in the table, while Wolves’ recent improvement has seen them move to 16 points from 30 matches.

Victory for Chelsea at Aston Villa on Wednesday will see champions Liverpool drop to sixth in the table following a ninth defeat of the campaign. They have not lost 10 league games in a season for a decade.

There is no doubt Wolves have improved under manager Rob Edwards and they scored late goals through Rodrigo Gomes and Andre either side of a strike by Salah as a dull game came to life in the final 15 minutes.

Edwards has brought out some fight in Wolves as they recorded back-to-back wins over top-five teams following their weekend win over Villa, but Liverpool put in another meek display.

The teams will meet at the same venue on Friday for their FA Cup fifth-round tie.