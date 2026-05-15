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Bournemouth defender Senesi to leave club at end of season
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Bournemouth defender Senesi to leave club at end of season

Bournemouth defender Senesi to leave club at end of season

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 22, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi celebrates with teammates after Evanilson scores a goal that is later disallowed REUTERS/Ian Walton

15 May 2026 06:28PM
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May 15 : Marcos Senesi will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract, the club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old centre back joined Bournemouth from Dutch side Feyenoord in 2022 and has made 114 Premier League appearances.

Senesi has played a key role in Bournemouth's current 16-match unbeaten run in the league and helped the side keep 11 clean sheets this season.

"I'm proud of everything we achieved over the last four years and I'm grateful for the support the fans have always given me," the Argentine said in a statement.

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"AFC Bournemouth will always hold a special place for me and I will look back at my time here with fond memories.

"For now, there are still two big games left of the season and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

Sixth-placed Bournemouth will host Manchester City on Tuesday and will celebrate Senesi's contribution to the club after the game at the Vitality Stadium.

Source: Reuters
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