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Bournemouth sign Portugal centre-back Silva from Benfica
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Bournemouth sign Portugal centre-back Silva from Benfica

Bournemouth sign Portugal centre-back Silva from Benfica

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Benfica v FC Barcelona - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - March 5, 2025 Benfica's Antonio Silva in action REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes

01 Aug 2026 10:20PM
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Aug 1 : Bournemouth have strengthened their defence with the signing of Portugal international Antonio Silva, who joined the Premier League side from Benfica on Saturday. Media reports said the move cost Bournemouth about 26 million pounds ($35 million).

The 22-year-old is set to replace Marcos Senesi, who left Bournemouth to join Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer.

Silva has made 235 appearances for Benfica in all competitions and was named the Portuguese Primeira Liga's defender of the year when he helped the club to win the title in 2022-23.

He was also part of the Portugal squad that won the Nations League last year.

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"Despite being only 22, he has already built an outstanding level of experience at one of Europe's biggest clubs," said Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's president of football operations.

Bournemouth, who will play in Europe for the first time after earning a Europa League berth last season, kick off their Premier League campaign at Manchester City on August 23.

($1 = 0.7418 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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