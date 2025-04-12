Logo
Bournemouth's Christie out for the season after undergoing surgery
Bournemouth's Christie out for the season after undergoing surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Ryan Christie walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS../File Photo

12 Apr 2025 01:42AM
Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a groin problem that has been bothering him all season, manager Andoni Iraola said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Scotland international's absence is a huge blow for Bournemouth, who are chasing European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

The South Coast side are 10th in the Premier League table with 45 points, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with seven rounds of matches left.

Christie has scored two goals and registered three assists in 32 appearances for the club in this campaign.

"Christie is out for the season. He needed surgery and I think he has been pushing through pain all season," Iraola told reporters.

"Now was the moment where his body told him, 'It's enough, you cannot keep playing'. Now our aim is to recover well with him and have him ready to start pre-season well with the others.

"He is definitely not going to be able to play this season."

Bournemouth next host eighth-placed Fulham on Monday.

Source: Reuters
