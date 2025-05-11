Logo
Bournemouth's Scott to undergo surgery after breaking jaw during Villa loss
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 10, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 10, 2025 Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 10, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Tony O Brien
11 May 2025 05:39PM
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott will undergo surgery after suffering a fractured jaw during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa, his club said on Sunday.

Scott, 21, was injured seven minutes into the home match after contact with Villa defender Tyrone Mings but played through the rest of the half. He was unable to continue after the break.

"Scans have since revealed a displaced fracture and Scott will undergo surgery to stabilise the jaw," Bournemouth said in a statement.

Englishman Scott missed more than three months after sustaining a knee injury in October which required surgery.

Bournemouth, 10th in the league, visit Manchester City on May 20 before wrapping up their campaign with a home game against relegated Leicester City on May 25.

Source: Reuters
