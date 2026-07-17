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Bowen confirms stay at West Ham despite Premier League relegation
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Bowen confirms stay at West Ham despite Premier League relegation

Bowen confirms stay at West Ham despite Premier League relegation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen reacts after West Ham United are relegated from the Premier League REUTERS/Tony O Brien/File Photo
Bowen confirms stay at West Ham despite Premier League relegation
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen reacts after West Ham United are relegated from the Premier League REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Bowen confirms stay at West Ham despite Premier League relegation
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen before the match REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Bowen confirms stay at West Ham despite Premier League relegation
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony O Brien
17 Jul 2026 07:23PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2026 07:29PM)
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July 17 : West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has pledged his future to the club as they prepare for life in the second-tier Championship following relegation from the Premier League, the England forward said in an interview published on Friday on the team's website.

The 29-year-old was part of the West Ham side that dropped out of the top flight on the final day of last season, prompting speculation about his future.

"For me, the main thing is to get this club back into the Premier League... It was a no-brainer for me to be here and the vision is clear, it’s the Premier League," Bowen said.

"I know it’s difficult times. We share that disappointment, but that’s done now. The job now is to get back into the Premier League and go up this season."

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Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City in 2020 and has made 280 appearances for the London club, scoring 85 goals. He has captained the side since 2024 following the departure of Kurt Zouma.

The forward has also earned 22 caps for England, although he missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad this summer.

West Ham open their Championship campaign at Burnley on August 16.

Source: Reuters
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