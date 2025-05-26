Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich

Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - May 25, 2025 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action with Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Nottingham Forest - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 18, 2025 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Nottingham Forest's Morato clash REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - May 25, 2025 West Ham United's Edson Alvarez in action REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - May 25, 2025 Ipswich Town's George Hirst in action with West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - May 25, 2025 West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos reacts REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
26 May 2025 01:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

IPSWICH :West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scored on his 200th Premier League appearance in a 3-1 victory at Ipswich Town as his club ended a disappointing season on a high note on Sunday.

Bowen exchanged passes with James Ward-Prowse and Aaron Wan-Bissaka before slotting in his 13th goal of the season to restore West Ham's lead in 55th minute.

Ward-Prowse had given West Ham a first-half lead after a wayward back pass by Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy had put Bowen through on goal and he unselfishly teed up his team mate.

Ipswich, who survived only one season in the top flight, equalised after half-time through Nathan Broadhead.

Mohammed Kudus wrapped up the points for the Hammers late on as they finished the season in 14th place.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement