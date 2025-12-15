Charmaine Chang wins SEA Games women's bowling gold, Singapore’s first since 2022

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Charmaine Chang claimed the women’s singles bowling gold at the 2025 SEA Games on Monday (Dec 15) with a decisive 234–191 victory.

The 26-year-old defeated Malaysia’s Natasha Roslan to deliver Singapore’s first gold in the event since Cherie Tan's victory three years ago at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam. Bowling was not included in the 2023 Games in Cambodia.

Compatriot Colleen Pee, whom Chang beat 244-234 in the semi-finals earlier on Monday, shared the bronze with Indonesia’s Sharon Limansantoso at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl in Bangkok.

The Singapore Bowling Federation posted a video on its Facebook page, congratulating both Chang and Pee. It also noted that Chang had won the MWA-Thailand International Open Bowling Championship at the same venue in July.

"Proud moments, clutch performances, and medals for Singapore," said the federation.

In the men's singles event, Jomond Chia and Mike Ong fell to their Thai and Vietnamese opponents at the quarter-final stage on Monday.

The doubles and team events run from Tuesday to Friday, with Singapore contesting all three.