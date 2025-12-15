Singapore badminton association to shift focus to young players after SEA Games heartbreak
The team returns from Thailand with two bronze medals and tough lessons, as the association acknowledges shortcomings and accelerates its youth development plans.
SINGAPORE: A disappointing SEA Games campaign in Thailand has prompted soul-searching within the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA), which said developing the next generation of shuttlers will be its immediate priority.
Singapore’s contingent fell well short of its four-medal target – which included hopes for two singles golds – and returned home with just two bronze from the men’s and women’s team competitions.
Officials said the results, a dip from the three-bronze haul in 2023, were a sobering reminder of how quickly regional standards have risen.
Indonesia came exceptionally prepared – the powerhouse swept golds in all the men’s events and medalled across the women’s and team competitions.
“Indonesia has a great pipeline of athletes who are ready to take on the world’s best,” said SBA’s head of pathways and performance Vanessa Neo on Saturday (Dec 13).
“Unfortunately, the result (for Singapore) is as it is, so it’s really for us to take back what we didn’t do well and then work on it.”
LOH’S EARLY EXIT REVEAL PREP GAPS
Before the Games began, hopes were pinned on world number 10 Loh Kean Yew to deliver Singapore’s first SEA Games badminton gold in 14 years.
With Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn sitting out of the men’s singles draw, Loh entered the tournament as the top seed and a strong favourite.
But in one of the tournament’s biggest upsets, Loh crashed out in the quarter-finals, losing in straight sets to Indonesia’s world number 48 Zaki Ubaidillah on Friday.
Neo said more could have been done behind the scenes to prepare Singapore’s shuttlers.
She noted that facing unfamiliar, younger opponents – Indonesia’s Ubaidillah is just 19 – presents a different mental challenge compared to competing regularly against the world’s top players.
“Kean Yew gave his best,” she told CNA.
“There are still some shortcomings that need to be worked on with the coaches. We have to do more analytical work on players not only in the top 20, but further down the line.”
WOMEN’S SINGLES BLOW
Singapore’s women’s singles hopes also faltered after the nation’s top player Yeo Jia Min was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.
She was rested during the team events in the hope of recovering in time for the singles competition, but her condition did not improve sufficiently.
Her replacement Insyirah Khan exited in the first round alongside teammate Jaslyn Hooi.
Despite the setbacks, Neo said the senior shuttlers played an important role in guiding the juniors through the Games.
Among the standout performers were men’s doubles pair Junsuke Kubo and Wesley Koh, who were impressive against much stronger opponents, although they did not medal.
“We’re quite disappointed with the results but there are some takeaways. The seniors proved their leadership and brought the younger players along, and the junior players actually stepped up,” she said.
"Knowing that our juniors are actually comparable (and) gave the world's best a good fight - that gives us some glimpse of what the next two SEA Games (could) be.”
YOUTH DEVELOPMENT TOP PRIORITY
With both Loh and Yeo anchoring Singapore’s singles efforts for years, the SEA Games results reignited questions about over-reliance on the pair.
Neo acknowledged that Singapore must widen its base of elite players.
“It's true they have been our leading singles (players) for some time. We really need to strengthen the whole ecosystem, the whole badminton fraternity,” she said.
"It's (time) to really work on the development of athletes, probably shifting the focus on more of the youth and juniors, to ensure there's a steady pipeline for the next SEA Games and beyond.”
This push includes strengthening partnerships with regional training centres and private academies, as well as enhancing the overall coaching standards to ensure consistent athlete development.
Neo stressed that the 2029 SEA Games will be particularly important as Singapore will be the host. Another tough test will be the Asian Games in September next year.
“Ultimately, it is a whole-nation effort – from grassroots to high performance – to really build a strong and sustainable pipeline,” she said.
