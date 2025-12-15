Singapore badminton association to shift focus to young players after SEA Games heartbreak

SINGAPORE: A disappointing SEA Games campaign in Thailand has prompted soul-searching within the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA), which said developing the next generation of shuttlers will be its immediate priority.

Singapore’s contingent fell well short of its four-medal target – which included hopes for two singles golds – and returned home with just two bronze from the men’s and women’s team competitions.

Officials said the results, a dip from the three-bronze haul in 2023, were a sobering reminder of how quickly regional standards have risen.

Indonesia came exceptionally prepared – the powerhouse swept golds in all the men’s events and medalled across the women’s and team competitions.

“Indonesia has a great pipeline of athletes who are ready to take on the world’s best,” said SBA’s head of pathways and performance Vanessa Neo on Saturday (Dec 13).

“Unfortunately, the result (for Singapore) is as it is, so it’s really for us to take back what we didn’t do well and then work on it.”

LOH’S EARLY EXIT REVEAL PREP GAPS

Before the Games began, hopes were pinned on world number 10 Loh Kean Yew to deliver Singapore’s first SEA Games badminton gold in 14 years.

With Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn sitting out of the men’s singles draw, Loh entered the tournament as the top seed and a strong favourite.

But in one of the tournament’s biggest upsets, Loh crashed out in the quarter-finals, losing in straight sets to Indonesia’s world number 48 Zaki Ubaidillah on Friday.