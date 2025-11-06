SEA Games: Singapore Badminton Association eyeing 4 medals, Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min targeting singles gold

SINGAPORE: After what has been a trying year for Singapore's top badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min, they will look to turn things around at the Southeast Asian Games in December.

Both world number nine Loh and world-ranked 19 Yeo are gunning for gold in the singles events at the Games in Thailand, with a target of four medals set by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) for its contingent of 18.

"Singapore Badminton Association places a lot of importance and priority on this very significant tournament," said SBA chief executive officer Woo Kaiwei at a media session on Thursday (Nov 6).

"Overall, I would say that we are quietly confident, and we hope that ... all Singaporeans will cheer them on."

A number of the world's top stars are expected to compete at the Games, including world number three men's singles player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, as well as Malaysia's mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, and world number two men's doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

"There's going to be a lot of strong players from other countries ... It's not going to be easy," said Loh.

"Everyone is aiming for gold, and everyone is fighting for the gold. We will just try our best and fight."

Singapore clinched three bronzes at the last edition of the Games in Cambodia, in the men's and women's team events as well as the men's doubles.