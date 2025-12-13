Logo
Logo

Sport

Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins SEA Games 200m, successfully retains sprint double
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins SEA Games 200m, successfully retains sprint double

This triumph comes two days after she won the 100m in a season's best time of 11.36s.

Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins SEA Games 200m, successfully retains sprint double

Pereira Veronica Shanti celebrates after winning the athletics women’s 200m final at the 33rd SEA Games in Suphachalasai Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 13, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
13 Dec 2025 08:32PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2025 08:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Singapore's Shanti Pereira is the fastest woman in the region for the second consecutive SEA Games after she won the 200m at the 33rd SEA Games on Saturday (Dec 13).

At the Suphachalasai stadium in Bangkok, Pereira won with a time of 23.05s. 

 

Earlier in the evening, she clocked a time of 23.35s to top the heats.

This triumph comes two days after she won the 100m in a season's best time of 11.36s.

Pereira Veronica Shanti crossing the finish line during the athletics women’s 200m final at the 33rd SEA Games in Suphachalasai Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 13, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Pereira Veronica Shanti celebrates after winning the athletics women’s 200m final at the 33rd SEA Games in Suphachalasai Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 13, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Pereira won both the 100m and 200m at the last edition of the Games in 2023, becoming the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the biennial event.

The venue holds fond memories for the sprinter. It is where she achieved a historic sprint double at the 2023 Asian Championships.

She won one gold (200m) and clinched a silver (100m) at the Asian Games later that year.

Since then, it has been an up-and-down two years for Pereira.

An injury in 2024 scuppered her preparations for the Paris Olympics, and Pereira’s times were some distance from her best.

Earlier this year, Pereira clinched two silvers at the Asian Championships in May. However, the 29-year-old missed out on a 200m semi-final spot at the World Championships in September.

Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!

Source: CNA/mt

Related Topics

SEA Games 2025 Shanti Pereira athletics Team Singapore
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement