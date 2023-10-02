Singapore’s Shanti Pereira wins historic 200m Asian Games gold

HANGZHOU, China: As Singapore held its breath in expectation, its sprint queen delivered jubilation.

At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Monday (Oct 2), Shanti Pereira clocked 23.03s to take victory in the women’s 200m final at the Asian Games.

It is Singapore’s first athletics gold medal since 1974, when Chee Swee Lee won the women’s 400m.

On Saturday, Pereira already ended her country's nearly 50-year wait for an Asiad track and field medal, after she clinched a silver in the women’s 100m.

Pereira, whose 200m personal best stands at 22.57s, then topped all three heats for the event the next day, with a time of 23.14s.

This was her first Games finals in the 200m. At the last edition in 2018, she did not advance past the semi-finals.